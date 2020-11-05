THP: Driver transported to hospital after crash on I-26 in Unicoi Co. involving deer, tractor-trailer

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a deer and collided with a tractor-trailer in Unicoi County.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda CR-V was traveling west on Interstate 26 around 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday when it hit a deer near mile marker 31.
THP reports that after hitting the deer, the Honda went through the median, collided with the cable barrier, and entered the eastbound lanes.
After crossing the media, the Honda collided with a commercial motor vehicle.
The driver of the Honda, Frank Boyd, 69, of Unicoi, Tennessee, was extricated from the vehicle.
Boyd was transported by Unicoi County EMS to a nearby medical center in serious condition.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
No charges have been filed as of Thursday morning, according to THP.