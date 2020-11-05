THP: Driver transported to hospital after crash on I-26 in Unicoi Co. involving deer, tractor-trailer

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a deer and collided with a tractor-trailer in Unicoi County.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda CR-V was traveling west on Interstate 26 around 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday when it hit a deer near mile marker 31.

THP reports that after hitting the deer, the Honda went through the median, collided with the cable barrier, and entered the eastbound lanes.

I-26 East is closed at MM 31 in Unicoi County due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle. pic.twitter.com/AplxfSaNea — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 5, 2020

After crossing the media, the Honda collided with a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the Honda, Frank Boyd, 69, of Unicoi, Tennessee, was extricated from the vehicle.

Boyd was transported by Unicoi County EMS to a nearby medical center in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday morning, according to THP.