BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 358 in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A crash report from the THP states that around 10:15 a.m. Monday, a 1997 Volvo 960 was stopped at a stop sign in a work zone on the highway.

While the Volvo was stopped, a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas reportedly ran into the rear of the Volvo. The report states both vehicles sustained “disabling damage.”

The driver of the Volkswagen told authorities that she did not see the Volvo because of a curve in the road. She was not injured in the crash, according to the report. A juvenile was also listed as a passenger in the Volkswagen; however, the report did not include if the juvenile was injured or not.

The driver of the Volvo was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of “serious injuries,” according to the THP.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges were included in the crash report.