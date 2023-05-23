JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman and an infant child were injured after their vehicle and an ambulance carrying a critical patient collided in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary crash report from the THP states that shortly after 9 a.m., troopers were called to the intersection of W Market St. and Veterans Way near Kiwanis Park.

The report states a Washington County/Johnson City EMS ambulance with its emergency lights and sirens on was transporting a “critical patient to the hospital from a nearby residence.” A Hyundai Elantra reportedly failed to stop for both the red light and the ambulance at the intersection, resulting in the crash.

The THP reports the female driver of the Hyundai and her infant child both received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The infant was in a car seat and the driver was wearing her seat belt, according to the THP.

No one in the ambulance was injured, THP reported.

The driver of the Hyundai was reportedly cited for failing to obey the red traffic signal.