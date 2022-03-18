HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins County. The Cadillac ran off the right side of the road and onto the grassy shoulder.

The THP reports the vehicle then went airborne and “flew over the hood area of a non-contact vehicle traveling on N Brummit St.” The Cadillac hit the ground on N Brummit St. and hit an embankment, coming to a stop.

The male driver was flown to the medical center by helicopter to receive treatment for his injuries. According to the report, the driver was not wearing his seat belt. No one else was reported as injured in the crash.

As of Friday morning, charges are pending in the crash.