THP: Driver clocked at 107 mph on I-26 in Sullivan Co. faces reckless driving, other charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol cited a driver for traveling 107 mph on Interstate 26 Wednesday.
According to a THP report, Jacob W. Fannon, 18, was pulled over after a trooper clocked him going 107 mph in a 65 mph zone near the Tennessee Welcome Center in Sullivan County.
In a tweet Wednesday, THP officials said in part, “The driver stated he was on his way for crickets to feed his geckos.”
The report added that Fannon was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, possession of a suspended license.