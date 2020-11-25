THP: Driver clocked at 107 mph on I-26 in Sullivan Co. faces reckless driving, other charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol cited a driver for traveling 107 mph on Interstate 26 Wednesday.

According to a THP report, Jacob W. Fannon, 18, was pulled over after a trooper clocked him going 107 mph in a 65 mph zone near the Tennessee Welcome Center in Sullivan County.

In a tweet Wednesday, THP officials said in part, “The driver stated he was on his way for crickets to feed his geckos.”

@THPFallBranch Trooper just stopped this driver @ 107 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone on I-26 in Sullivan County. The driver stated he was on his way for crickets to feed his 🦎 geckos. 🤔

This is the type of violation we want to proactively intercept before a sure fatality!👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dacFO9yzhZ — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) November 25, 2020

The report added that Fannon was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, possession of a suspended license.