THP: Driver charged with DUI, other charges after going 124 mph on I-81 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after troopers clocked the vehicle at 124 mph in a 70 mph speed zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
According to a tweet from THP Fall Branch, a driver was arrested in Washington County on Friday after troopers clocked the Honda traveling at 124 mph on Interstate 81 North near mile marker 50.
The driver was arrested and charged with the following:
- Driving Under the Influence
- Open Container
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Driving Without Driver’s License