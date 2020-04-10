THP: Driver charged with DUI, other charges after going 124 mph on I-81 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after troopers clocked the vehicle at 124 mph in a 70 mph speed zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a tweet from THP Fall Branch, a driver was arrested in Washington County on Friday after troopers clocked the Honda traveling at 124 mph on Interstate 81 North near mile marker 50.

This evening @ 6:10 PM our Troopers clocked this individual traveling @ 124 Mph in a 70 Mph Zone, on I-81 North, Mile Marker 50, in Washington County, TN. The driver was arrested & charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Open Container, and No DL. #KeepingUSafe pic.twitter.com/7nNtsmOMmF — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) April 9, 2020

The driver was arrested and charged with the following: