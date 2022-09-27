CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash Monday night killed a Chuckey man and injured another, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Police say a Nissan Frontier and Chevy Spark had been traveling in opposite directions near the 1500 block of Chuckey Pike when the Chevy crossed the center lane while navigating a curve, hitting the Nissan head-on.

The Chevy spun around and came to a stop as the Frontier traveled down an embankment on the right side of the road.

According to authorities, the driver of the Chevy, identified as Christopher Nicholson, died. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, THP reports.

The crash injured the driver of the Nissan, whose status is unknown at this time.