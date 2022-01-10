THP: Church Hill man killed in crash while evading deputy

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man was killed when he crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade a sheriff’s deputy.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Central Avenue in Church Hill.

State troopers said that Brandon Tucker, 31 of Church Hill, was driving his Kia Spectra north on North Central Avenue when he crossed the double yellow line while exiting a curve. Tucker’s vehicle hit a southbound Toyota Tundra pickup truck in “an angular type collision,” according to the report.

Tucker was killed while the driver of the Toyota, a 66-year-old man, was injured.

According to the highway patrol, Tucker was “trying to evade arrest from a marked Hawkins County patrol unit” at the time of the crash.