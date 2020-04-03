THP: ‘Check your doorbell cameras, check your security cameras’ as investigation into death of 70-year-old woman continues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to ask for the public’s help after a 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking her dog.

PREVIOUS: THP: 70-year-old woman reportedly hit, killed by unknown vehicle while walking her dog

According to THP Sergeant Nathan Hall, the highway patrol is continuing to investigate after Helen Branch of Jonesborough was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Hall said Friday that investigators have been unable to determine what time the crash occurred in the 200 block of Sand Valley Road.

“We’re reaching out to the public in a desperate plea for your assistance,” Hall said. “No one has come forward at this time, and the evidence that we do have has not directed us in any positive direction at this time so we need your guys’ help.”

Hall said Branch’s body was found on the scene when troopers responded at 4:49 p.m. on Monday.

Hall said her dog was found uninjured and wearing a leash, leading investigators to believe she had been walking the dog at the time of the crash.

THP is urging anyone who lives in the area to call neighbors or others who live nearby and ask if they saw anything on Monday morning or afternoon that could be related to the crash.

Residents are also urged to check any cameras they may have in place to see if they may have captured anything on video.

“Call your neighbors, check your doorbell cameras, check security cameras,” Hall said.

Anyone with a dash cam that may have been directed toward the road is also encouraged to check those.

As of Friday, investigators do not have any description of a vehicle or any lead related to a vehicle involved in the crash, according to THP.

Hall encouraged the driver who fled the scene to come forward and take responsibility.

Anyone with information, no matter how seemingly small, is asked to call 1-800-737-2682 extension 5521.