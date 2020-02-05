THP: Charges pending against juvenile after crash involving Greene Co. School bus Tuesday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Charges are pending against a 17-year-old driver after troopers say she crossed the center line and hit a Greene County Schools bus with 25 children on it Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the juvenile driver was traveling east on Cedar Creek Road in a Mazda 626 around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

THP reports the Mazda crossed the center line and hit the bus near Garrett Hill Road.

The report says there were 25 children on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to both THP and Greene County Schools Assistant Director of Operations & Student Services George Frye.

The wet road contributed to the crash, according to the report.

The bus was driven by James Wilhoit, 65, of Limestone, who was not injured in the crash.

THP reports the juvenile driver had some minor injuries that were treated at the scene. She was not transported to the hospital.

The juvenile driver had a 15-year-old passenger, who was not injured.

Both the 17-year-old and Wilhoit were wearing their seatbelts.