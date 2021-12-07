THP: Charges pending after vehicle fleeing from Tusculum Police hits, kills woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a woman died early Saturday morning after a man fleeing the Tusculum Police Department rear-ended her as she was traveling east on 11-E near Hopper Road.

A report from the THP states that a 2000 Volvo S70 was speeding from officers when it hit the back of a 2012 Toyota Scion. The impact sent the Scion, which was also traveling east, off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver of the Scion, Anna Pearson, 22, of Afton, died in the crash.

Police identified the driver of the Volvo fleeing police as Christian Morrow, 21 of Mosheim. He was injured in the crash, according to the report, and criminal charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, and News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.