THP: Charges pending after head-on collision on Hwy 421 in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An 18-year-old from Castlewood, Virginia is facing charges after a head-on collision on Highway 421 at Boat Ramp Saturday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, THP reported that Caleb Haven traveled at “a high rate of speed,” in a 2014 Subaru Impreza, striking a 2016 Hyundai Elantra turning from the Boat ramp onto Highway 421 Northbound head-on.

The Hyundai was driven by 19-year-old Courtney Gregg, and her passenger Emmie Black, who was injured in the collision and transported to a Johnson City hospital, according to THP.

Haven and his 19-year-old passenger, Mario Olvera, was also transported to a Bristol hospital, but had no reported injuries according to THP.