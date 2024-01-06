CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five people were injured and charges are pending against a driver following a head-on collision Friday on Highway 321 in Carter County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports.

A crash report from the THP said an SUV was traveling north on Hwy 321 when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a southbound minivan carrying four people, including the driver, head-on.

The report said the driver of the minivan and three passengers were injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the SUV was also injured and taken to a hospital via helicopter, the THP reports.

Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV, according to the report. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the THP said.