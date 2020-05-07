THP: Charges pending after head-on collision in Johnson County sends 3 to hospital

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two drivers are facing charges after three people were sent to the hospital following a head-on collision in Johnson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reports the crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to a THP crash report, a 2008 Chevrolet Blazer was travelling north on State Route 167 near Doe Creek Road.

The Blazer, driven by Thomas Brewer, 44 of Butler, crossed the center line into the southbound lane, according to THP.

A 1998 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck travelling south on SR 167 and went into the other lane to avoid hitting the Blazer.

The truck was not successful, and the Blazer sideswiped the truck, causing “severe damage,” according to the report.

The truck, driven by Wayne Clyde Cook Jr., 59 of Butler, was injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

A passenger in pickup truck, 48-year-old Ricky Farmer of Butler, was also injured and taken to JCMC.

Brewer was also injured and transported to the Watauga County, NC Medical Center.

Charges are pending against both Brewer and Cook Jr., according to THP.