THP: Charges pending after 3 injured in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver is charged with failure to exercise due care after a crash on US 421 in Sullivan County on Sunday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Focus was on Hickory Tree Road at the intersection of US 421 traveling north around 7:11 p.m. on Sunday.

Brandy Wise, 18, of Bristol, TN was driving the Focus and attempted to cross into the median and into the path of a Ford F-150 headed east.

The F-150 collided with the left side of the Focus as a result, according to THP.

The driver of the F-150, James Dishman Jr., 46, of Bristol, TN was injured in the crash.

Dishman had a passenger in the F-150, but she was not injured, according to the report.

Brandy Wise was injured and transported to a hospital, along with one of her passengers, Lisa Wise, 51.

A 13-year-old was also in the Focus but was not injured.

Brandy Wise is charged with Failure to Exercise Due Care.

