THP: Charges pending after 1 killed, 1 injured in Highway 66 crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was killed and another injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County on Monday night.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Highway 66 South near Big Springs Road.

THP reports a 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on Highway 66 when it crossed the center line and hit a 1989 Nissan pickup truck that was driving south.

The Altima came to an “uncontrolled final rest in the middle of the roadway,” according to THP.

The pickup truck came to an uncontrolled rest off the right side of the highway, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup truck, Daniel Lee, 20, of Greeneville, was killed in the crash. Lee had been wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Altima, Jonathan Tackett, 27, of Rogersville, was injured.

Tackett was not wearing his seatbelt, according to THP.

THP reports that criminal charges and citations are pending against Tackett.