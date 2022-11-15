SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — EMS transported four people to the hospital after an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary report from the THP states that a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 394 failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a red Volvo XC60 as it was given the green light to turn left to enter the southbound lane of Highway 394.

Both drivers, as well as two other occupants in the Volvo, were injured in the crash. EMS transported four people total to an area hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 60-year-old Phyllis Mae Goodman, of Blountville, was cited for due care.