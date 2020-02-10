THP: Butler man ejected in Johnson County crash Tuesday flown to hospital

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Butler man was flown to the hospital after he was ejected from a truck during a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Johnson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report from THP, Tyler Taylor, 26, of Butler, was flown to an area hospital after a crash on Big Dry Run Road on Tuesday, February 4.

THP reports that the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. near Avery Branch Road. Taylor had been driving in a 1998 Ford F-150.

Taylor was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash and suffered “suspected serious injuries,” according to THP.

Charges were pending as of Tuesday.

Taylor’s condition is unknown as of Monday morning.