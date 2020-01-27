THP: Bulls Gap man killed in Greene Co. crash after being ejected from vehicle

1  of  2
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bulls Gap man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after he was ejected from the vehicle on Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A report from THP says 26-year-old Timothy Lawson was driving north in a Ford Ranger on State Highway 70 near Gap Creek Road on Sunday morning around 2:26 a.m.

THPS reports the Ranger ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road into a field.

The Ranger flipped several times in the field, and Lawson was ejected.

The Ranger came to its final rest upside down and on top of Lawson.

Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt.

