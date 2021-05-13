THP: Avoid section of 11W in Rogersville due to serious crash

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking drivers to avoid a section of US Highway 11W in Rogersville due to a crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers are currently working a “serious crash” on 11W near Park Boulevard.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.

State troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the highway patrol for more information about the crash.