THP: 70-year-old woman reportedly hit, killed by unknown vehicle while walking her dog

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 70-year-old woman is dead after an apparent hit-and-run on Sand Valley Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reports that Helen Branch, of Jonesborough, was killed in a crash on Monday at 4:49 p.m. in the 200 block of Sand Valley Road.





THP believes she was walking her dog when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, which failed to stop and left the scene.

The vehicle was traveling in an unknown direction, according to THP.

No further information has been released by THP.