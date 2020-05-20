THP: 3 transported to hospital, woman charged with DUI after Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after a crash in Johnson County sent two other drivers and a passenger to the hospital.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 67 near Eggers Road.

THP reports that a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado and then a Honda Prelude, both of which were traveling east.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher Mahalia, 47, of Mountain City, and passenger Lisa Potter, 23, of Mountain City, were transported to the Johnson County Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Cameron Michael Smith Victor, 19, of Johnson City, was also transported to the Johnson County Hospital for minor injuries, according to THP.

THP reports that the Heather Eller, 38, of Blountville, was driving the Volkswagen that crossed the center line.

Eller refused medical treatment at the scene and was arrested for DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to exercise due care.