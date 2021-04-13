THP: 3 transported to hospital after crash on Highway 11-E in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured and transported to the hospital after a crash on Highway 11-E in Greene County Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of the highway and Rheatown Road.

The report states a Mazda MZ6 was stopped at Rheatown Road and waiting to cross over Highway 11-E.

A Mazda CX9 was headed south on the highway toward Greeneville when the MZ6 “pulled out into traffic.”

The MZ6 was hit on the center of the driver’s side by the CX9, according to THP.

The crash report states both drivers and a passenger in the MZ6 were transported to the hospital.

All people involved were wearing their seat belts.

THP reports the driver of the MZ6, Devon Tullock, 20, of Greeneville, has been charged with violation of due care law.

No other charges have been filed.