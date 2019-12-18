THP: 3 seriously injured in Hwy 421 crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were seriously injured a car crash on U.S. Highway 421.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on US 421 near Knob Park Road.

Troopers say a 2002 Mitsubishi sedan was traveling south on the highway when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 25-year-old Diamond Booher, and two passengers, 20-year-old Troy Thacker and 24-year-old Kamey Griffin, were all seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. All are from Bristol, Tennessee according to THP.

State troopers say Booher was wearing a seatbelt but Thacker and Griffin were not.

The highway patrol says charges are pending.