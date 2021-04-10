THP: 3 people injured in late-night crash Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people, including two children, were injured in a single-vehicle crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Jessica Davis, 37 of Mountain City, and two children, both 4 years old, were among the injured.

The report states that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 67 near Horseshoe Cove Drive when it crossed the westbound lane and left the roadway before side sweeping a tree.

It continued traveling until it struck a second tree head on and became engulfed in flames.

The report revealed both children were in child restraint devices at the time of the crash, but the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

THP is investigating this incident, and no other details were released at this time.