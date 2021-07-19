THP: 3 injured in Johnson City crash involving ambulance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overnight crash out of Johnson City left three people injured and charges pending against one driver.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Hopper Road and West Market Street around 8:16 p.m. Sunday.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2005 Nissan Titan pulled onto W. Market Street from Hopper Road and stopped into the turning lane, attempting to go left.

The report states a second vehicle was headed east on West Market Street with its “emergency equipment on.” The Nissan reportedly pulled out in front of the second vehicle while turning left.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene identified the second vehicle involved in the crash as an ambulance.

The ambulance tried avoiding a collision with the Nissan, but THP reports it was unable to.

The report states the ambulance hit the passenger side of the Nissan before going off the right side of the roadway, where it hit an embankment and went down it. The ambulance came to a final rest in the ditch.

The Nissan came to a final rest in the median, according to THP.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The driver of the ambulance and two passengers were injured. All three were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to THP.

THP reports the driver of the Nissan was identified as Richard Willey Hoilman, 56, of Johnson City.

Holiman was charged with failure to yield, no insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and switched tag.