THP: 2 Unicoi County deputies involved in separate crashes, injuring 1

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
unicoi county sheriff generic_1538944010130.png.jpg

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to two separate crashes Monday morning involving two Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

A THP preliminary report reads that a 2019 red Jeep Wrangler attempted to turn right onto Highway 81 South from Deacon Creek Road in Washington County, Tennessee at 8:30 a.m.

Due to snow and ice, the jeep crossed the northbound oncoming lane, causing a 2021 Ford Explorer — the deputy’s vehicle — to swerve to avoid a crash. The Ford lost control and ran off the right side of the road before hitting a utility pole guidewire.

No one was injured in this crash.

The second crash involved a 2015 Ford deputy vehicle traveling south on State Route 81 at 7 a.m.

A THP report reads that the vehicle “was traveling too fast for the snow-covered road conditions” while attempting to turn right to enter the on-ramp of I-26.

The vehicle slid into a concrete wall off the left shoulder. The deputy was transported to an area emergency room, according to the report.

Sheriff Mike Hensley revealed the deputy received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The cruiser was totaled in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss