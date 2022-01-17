THP: 2 Unicoi County deputies involved in separate crashes, injuring 1

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to two separate crashes Monday morning involving two Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

A THP preliminary report reads that a 2019 red Jeep Wrangler attempted to turn right onto Highway 81 South from Deacon Creek Road in Washington County, Tennessee at 8:30 a.m.

Due to snow and ice, the jeep crossed the northbound oncoming lane, causing a 2021 Ford Explorer — the deputy’s vehicle — to swerve to avoid a crash. The Ford lost control and ran off the right side of the road before hitting a utility pole guidewire.

No one was injured in this crash.

The second crash involved a 2015 Ford deputy vehicle traveling south on State Route 81 at 7 a.m.

A THP report reads that the vehicle “was traveling too fast for the snow-covered road conditions” while attempting to turn right to enter the on-ramp of I-26.

The vehicle slid into a concrete wall off the left shoulder. The deputy was transported to an area emergency room, according to the report.

Sheriff Mike Hensley revealed the deputy received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The cruiser was totaled in the crash.