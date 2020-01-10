THP: 2 transported to hospital after Unicoi County police chase ends in crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a police chase on Highway 107 in Unicoi County ended in a crash with a deputy.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Brandy Nelson, of Erwin, was driving a Ford Escort during a police pursuit on Highway 107 at 9:15 p.m.

Nelson had a passenger in the Escort during the pursuit, which began on North Main Street in Erwin.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, Nelson faces charges in Washington and Sullivan County.

Sheriff Hensley told News Channel 11 that a deputy performed a “PIT maneuver” to bump Nelson’s vehicle, causing it to flip.

After the Escort flipped, Hensley said it caught fire. Two deputies worked to extract Nelson and the passenger.

While extracting them from the Escort, the two deputies sustained minor injuries, according to Hensley.

THP reported that Nelson and the passenger were transported to an area hospital.

Sheriff Hensley also told News Channel 11 that there was a small amount of meth found in the vehicle following the chase.