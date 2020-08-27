THP: 2 transported to hospital after Greene County crash Thursday morning

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County Thursday morning.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 107 near the cutoff at 5:30 a.m.

THP reports a Toyota Camry was turning left from Highway 107 West onto the 107 cutoff when it turned into the path of a Hyundai Accent traveling east.

The driver of the Hyundai was injured and transported to the Johnson City Emergency Room.

The driver of the Toyota, Amanda Lamders, 41 of Chuckey, was also injured and transported to Greeneville East Community Hospital.

According to THP, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no charges are pending at this time.

The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene of the crash and reported that extrication was necessary at the crash and a helicopter was used for transport.