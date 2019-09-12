THP: 2 people hospitalized following fiery crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash led to a car fire on Highway 11E in Greene County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 11E and Heritage Road.

A THP report details that the driver of a Hyundai Tucson, Earl Yarbor, 76, of Limestone was attempting to use the center cut-thru on Highway 11E onto Heritage Road when the driver crossed the highway and into the path of another car traveling north on Highway 11E.

Viewer Photo: Christopher Rice

That second vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, was driven by Jeremy Painter, 23, of Chuckey.

Authorities said both vehicles collided, sending the Toyota off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and ultimately catching fire.

Both drivers were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for injuries.