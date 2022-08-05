UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area.

The highway patrol reports a Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed the middle of the road and hit a Subaru Outback. A second Harley-Davidson was unable to stop and hit the first motorcycle.

The two people on the first Harley-Davidson were killed while the drivers of the second Harley-Davidson and Subaru were injured, according to THP. The deceased were identified as Shawn Hill and Tina Nunley, both of Elizabethton. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.