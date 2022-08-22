HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County.

According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross the middle of the road and strike a Toyota Corolla head-on, according to the report.

The highway patrol says both drivers were injured. The extent of their injuries is unclear.