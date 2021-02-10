THP: 2 injured after tractor-trailer overturns in Greene Co. crash Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were injured Monday after a tractor-trailer sideswiped two other vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate 81 South then overturned.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer and Ford F-450 truck were on the shoulder of I-81 South near Exit 23 around 4 a.m.

The Ford was a service truck conducting a roadside repair on the tractor-trailer.

THP reports a second tractor-trailer headed south “failed to maintain the proper lane and ran onto the shoulder of the roadway.”

The second tractor-trailer sideswiped both other vehicles, according to the report.

The driver of the Ford, identified as James Starr, 55, of Kingsport, was out and behind his vehicle at the time of the crash. When the tractor-trailer sideswiped his Ford, the impact knocked it into him.

Starr was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that was hit was not injured.

The second tractor-trailer kept going south afterward and ran off the interstate. It overturned and “came to an uncontrolled rest in a tree line on the west side of the roadway.”

The driver of the overturned tractor-trailer was identified as Agha Ali, 50, of Houston, Texas. Ali was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The report says no one has been charged in the crash.