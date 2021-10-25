THP: 2 injured after multi-motorcycle crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two motorcyclists were injured Sunday evening after a crash in Hawkins County.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a 1990 model and 1998 model, were heading north on Old Union Road near Walnut Street at 4:52 p.m.

THP reports one of the motorcycles, the 1990 model, hit the other from behind, causing both of the motorcycles to go off the right side of the road.

The report states both vehicles hit a guard rail before they came to a final rest.

According to THP, both motorcyclists were injured in the crash. As of Monday morning, the crash remains under investigation with charges pending against both drivers, both of whom are from Gate City, Virginia.