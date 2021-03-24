THP: 2 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 91 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Johnson County on Tuesday night.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the 5700 block of Highway 91 North just after 7 p.m.

The report says a 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle was headed south on the highway. A passenger was also seated on the motorcycle, according to THP.

THP reports a 2019 Dodge Ram truck was driving north on the highway.

The motorcycle reportedly went around a curve on the roadway and overturned.

According to the report, the motorcycle “slide across the roadway into the northbound land and under [the truck].”

The Dodge ran over both people on the motorcycle, according to THP.

The motorcycle came to a final rest in the northbound lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Luther Dunn, 33, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee. Dunn was wearing his helmet correctly at the time of the crash, according to THP.

THP identified the passenger as Deidra Dunn, 33, of Mountain City, Tennessee. She had also been wearing her helmet correctly.

The driver of the truck was not injured. No citations or charges have been issued in relation to the crash as of Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.