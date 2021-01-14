THP: Missing 19-year-old killed in Carter County after vehicle crashes into Watauga River

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A missing 19-year-old was killed in Carter County Wednesday night after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a river.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tyler Warren, of Elizabethton, was driving north on Broad Street around 5 p.m.

THP reports the Hyundai Sonata Warren went off the left side of the roadway and entered the Watauga River.

Warren was killed in the crash. He had been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw told News Channel 11 that Warren had been reported missing prior to the crash.

Police said Warren had last been seen on Monday, January 11.

The report says speed is believed to have played a factor in the fatal crash.