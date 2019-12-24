THP: 1,100 people have died from car crashes in 2019

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Nearly 104 million people will travel by car this year, a four percent increase over last year. More people are expected to travel more than 50 miles away from home for the holiday, mostly on interstates.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Fall Branch district- tweeting reminders to those hitting the roads for the holiday.

Too many fatal crashes @THPFallBranch since Thursday night, please drive safe, don't drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don't drive recklessly, don't drive distracted and buckleup! It's too close to Christmas, someone loves and needs you! pic.twitter.com/kUcMDMv1bF — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) December 22, 2019

“I’ve already heard of a couple crashes around this area and I know that everybody is trying to rush,” said Chandler Humphrey as he was out shopping the night before Christmas Eve.

Just since Thursday, two crashes claimed the lives of five people in the Tri-Cities.

“In Tennessee, this year there has been 1,100 people killed in car crashes,” said Lieutenant Rick Garrison with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

That statistic has some people avoiding the holiday traffic altogether.

“I’m just not going to put myself in that situation,” said Julie Moseley as she was leaving the Johnson City Mall.

THP expects traffic to be heavy the rest of this week and into the weekend.

“There’s a lot of traffic on the roadway, there’s potential for stoppage in the traffic because of that heavy volume,” says Lt. Garrison.

One way to stay safe is simply to pay attention and keep your eyes on the road.

“Distracted driving is a real big cause of crashes in our area,” says Lt. Garrison.

If you’re using a GPS to find your way, activate it before you put your car in drive, because of the state’s “Hands-Free Law,” which went into effect July 1st.

Lt. Garrison says, “The law will allow one tap with the cell phone or GPS.”

If you’re traveling and see flashing lights up ahead, move over.

If you see these lights behind you on the Tennessee highways this holiday season, pull over! @THPFallBranch @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities @Anslee_WJHL pic.twitter.com/VepkePNuih — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 23, 2019

“The ‘Move Over’ law basically is, if there is an emergency vehicle or someone pulled over with their lights activated, they are to move over,” said Lt. Garrison. “If they can’t move over, they are to slow down, not stop.”

He also says that Dec. 23 through Jan. 2 is one of the peak times for THP to see drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.