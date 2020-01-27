THP: 11-year-old hit on Highway 126 in Sullivan County while riding bicycle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 126 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Lexus RX350, driven by Jennifer Williams, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, was traveling east on SR 126 on Sunday just before 2 p.m.

The THP report states Williams was driving in a straight manner when the bicyclist, who was also traveling east, “abruptly attempted to cross both lanes of traffic” and turned into Williams’ path.

The boy was hit by the front of the vehicle.

Williams came to a controlled final rest on the side of the road.

Williams was not injured.

The THP report indicates no charges are filed.