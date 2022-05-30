WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a guardrail.

The Chevrolet overturned after hitting the guardrail, the report states. A tweet by the THP Fall Branch Division shows the vehicle completely overturned on the other side of the guardrail.

The report identifies the driver as Timothy Driver, 53, of Jonesborough. According to the THP, Driver was not injured in the crash.

Driver was reportedly charged with DUI (1st offense) and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody following the crash, according to the THP.