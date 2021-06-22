THP: 1 killed, 3 injured in Johnson City crash Monday afternoon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and three people were injured after a multivehicle crash in Johnson City Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports.

According to a crash report from THP, the crash occurred at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and North State of Franklin Road.

THP reports four total vehicles were involved in the crash.

Photo courtesy of Christy Cox

Photo courtesy of Christy Cox

The report states a Jeep Wrangler was being pursued by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office when it left the interstate and drove onto North State of Franklin, heading north.

The Jeep went into the opposite lane at the intersection, where it hit a Nissan Rogue. The passenger in the Jeep was ejected when the vehicles made contact.

The Jeep then hit Toyota Highlander and a Honda Accord. The ejected passenger hit the Toyota during the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Danny Whitson, 24, of Erwin, fled on foot, according to THP. The report states Whitson was apprehended by Unicoi County authorities.

The ejected passenger from the Jeep was pronounced dead at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was identified as Carolyn McMurray, 54, of Jonesborough.

Whitson was injured in the crash, as well as the driver of the Nissan. One passenger in the Toyota was transported by EMS to the Johnson City Medical Center, according to THP.

The report states charges have been filed against Whitson following the crash but did not specify what those charges were.

THP did not state in the report why Unicoi County authorities were pursuing Whitson.

The crash is under investigation.