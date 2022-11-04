BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go off the left side of the road before traveling down an embankment and striking a tree. The vehicle then spun around and came to rest against another tree.

The driver, identified as Debra Salmons, 30, of Mountain City, was killed, according to the THP.