THP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Friday night 11E crash

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two more were injured in a crash Friday night on US Highway 11E in Washington County.

According to THP, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on 11E near Telford Road.

State troopers determined that a southbound 2008 Lincoln MKZ rear-ended a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Chevrolet to “to rotate clockwise and go over the embankment on the right shoulder of the roadway, flipping, and coming to a rest against a tree.”

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Myrna Cannon of Rogersville, was killed. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver and another passenger were injured. THP says both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 59-year-old Deborah Myers of Johnson City, was not injured.

Charges are pending against Myers, according to THP.

