THP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Greene County crash Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash occurred in Greene County on Monday just before 5:30 p.m.

According to a report from THP, Gabrielle Boyd, 38, of Greeneville, was driving on West Allen’s Bridge Road in a Honda UAX with a passenger in the vehicle.

The report says the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control in the 2600 block of West Allen’s Bridge Road, left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

Boyd was killed in the crash, according to THP.

The passenger, 56-year-old Terry Burriell, also of Greeneville, was injured in the crash.

Burriell was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash is currently under investigation.