THP: 1 injured in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At least one person is injured following a crash in Sullivan County on Highway 347 at Bob Dykes Rd. Sunday afternoon, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Michael Allen Light, 36, from Kingsport.

Light was injured after the car crashed while “traveling at a high rate of speed,” according to the report.

The report said Light “crossed over a double yellow line and off roadway left, striking multiple trees.”

Light is being charged with:

-Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

-Simple Possession Sch. 3 and Sch. 4

-Due care

-No proof of insurance

-Reckless Driving