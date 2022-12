ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

State troopers say a Kawasaki Mule was traveling alongside U.S. Highway 19E when it entered the highway, made a left turn, and crashed into a BMW car at Buck Mountain Road.

The driver of the UTV was injured, according to a THP crash report, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

No one in the BMW was injured, according to THP.