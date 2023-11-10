HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was injured after a head-on crash on Highway 11W early Friday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary crash report from the THP states a 2010 Jeep Patriot and a box truck were driving in opposite directions on the highway in Hawkins County.

The two vehicles struck head-on near the Holliston Mills Road intersection around 3:30 a.m., the THP reports.

The Jeep reportedly overturned and came to rest in the median of the highway.

The THP reported the driver of the Jeep was injured, but the extent of those injuries was not provided. The driver of the box truck was not injured, the report states.

No charges are pending in the crash as of Friday morning.