THP: 1 injured, charged after Greene Co. crash involving semi Wednesday afternoon

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Honda Civic left a Greeneville man injured and facing charges Wednesday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports.

According to a THP report, the crash occurred at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 on Highway 11E near Hal Henard Road.

The report states a 1995 Honda Civic was driving on 11E when the driver failed to yield to a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck.

The semi-truck then hit the side of the Honda, resulting in the crash.

The report states the driver of the Honda, identified as Christian Johnson, 18, of Greeneville, was injured in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to THP.

Johnson was charged with violation of Tennessee’s Due Care law and driving without a license. The driver of the semi-truck was not charged.