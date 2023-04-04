GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a loaded horse trailer on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) states that shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving in the right lane of I-81 North near Mile Marker 24. The truck was hauling an occupied horse trailer, according to the report.

The THP reports that the driver “suffered some type of medical condition that caused him to black out.” The truck then crossed the left lane and went into the median, where it hit several trees.

According to the report, the truck came to an uncontrolled rest “at the edge of a cliff” with a horse in the trailer.

The driver was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with what the THP described as non-life-threatening injuries. Animal control reportedly arrived at the scene and took possession of the horse.

Fluid was reportedly coming from the vehicle after the crash, and the THP reported that the local emergency management agency responded along with the Mosheim Fire Department. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported that traffic was backed up along I-81 North for several hours.