HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports.

A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The report states the Volkswagen crossed the center line while cresting over a hill in the road.

The Volkswagen reportedly traveled into the path of the Dodge, and the two vehicles collided.

According to the THP, the Volkswagen traveled back across its original lane and went off the road. It reportedly hit a power pole before coming to a stop.

The THP reports the driver of the Volkswagen was injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries was not clear.

No charges are pending against either driver, according to the report. No passengers were listed as being in either vehicle at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time, according to the THP.