THP: 1 flown to hospital after tractor-trailer crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a crash on Highway 66 in Hawkins County.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Highway 66 South on Monday when a 2004 Honda Civic heading north crossed the center line directly in front of a tractor-trailer headed in the opposite direction.

The Honda hit the tractor-trailer on the front left side before both cars came to a rest.

The driver of the Honda was identified by THP as Anna Wright, 35, of Greeneville, Tennessee.

Wright was airlifted from the scene to the Johnson City Medical Center. The report states that charges are pending for Wright, as of Tuesday.

According to the report, the driver of the tractor-trailer was not charged and sustained no injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to THP.